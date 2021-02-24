Major push to get COVID vaccines for Fresno teachers begins Monday. 40,000 doses set aside

Teachers in Fresno County will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to an email the Fresno Unified School District sent to its staff.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health has committed to set aside “at least” 40,000 vaccinations for educators just for the month of March, the email said.

“So, if you aren’t able to get in first thing on Monday for an appointment, please be patient and know that your turn is coming soon,” officials said in the email. “We are so grateful that so many of our educators are interested in being vaccinated and know that we are making it top priority to get this vaccine to you ASAP.”

The district confirmed in the email the county health department will also set thousands of vaccinations aside next week specifically for Fresno Unified teachers.

FUSD is also working with “several” health providers, including Valley Children’s Hospital, to provide “FUSD-only” vaccination clinics, the email said. When the district’s vaccination clinics are available, FUSD is going to prioritize educators who have already been working with students in-person, those returning on March 8 to provide in-person supports to students on Mondays, and staff ages 65+or with high-risk conditions.

Will teacher vaccinations help FUSD reopen quicker?

As more Fresno Unified teachers receive the vaccine, it’s unclear if it will impact the district’s reopening plan. Districts officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fresno Unified has a different approach to reopening its campuses than some of the other large districts in the county.

FUSD will continue distance learning until the county reaches the orange Tier 3 in the state’s color-coded “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” of coronavirus safety measures and restrictions. The orange tier represents “moderate” risk levels for spreading COVID-19. To get to the orange tier, positive coronavirus cases would need to dip between 1 and 3.9 daily cases per 100,000.

Fresno Unified has had pressure from city council members to reopen.

Fresno Councilmember Gary Bredefeld held a press conference at the beginning of the month and intended to place a proposal on the city council’s agenda to initiate a lawsuit and reopen schools immediately during the coronavirus pandemic. A week later, the Fresno City Council voted 4-3 to remove the discussion from its agenda, killing the proposal without debate.

FUSD Superintendent Bob Nelson took to Twitter to call out Bredefeld’s proposal.

“So how is that current two-party system working for you, Fresnans?” he asked. “Nothing like politicizing an issue as serious as a safe and responsible return to schools in order to rally a support base. The only thing this release lacked was face paint, Viking horns, and a Chewbacca onesie.”

Other districts like Clovis Unified and Sanger Unified have had students on campuses since the end of last year and have continued to bring back more students. Clovis Unified has applied to be an official vaccination site in order to get their teachers, staff, and community vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Central Unified School District has partnered with United Health Centers to use the parking lot of Central High School’s east campus as a vaccination site, officials said. There are 893 teachers and staff who are interested in receiving the vaccine.

FUSD will also be using Gaston Middle School as a community vaccination site.

