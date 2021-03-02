Fresno-area community colleges get new interim chancellor. Here’s what we know

Doug Houston, current chancellor of Yuba Community College District, will be the new interim chancellor for the State Center Community College District, the SCCCD board announced Tuesday evening.

Doug Houston, current chancellor of Yuba Community College District, will be the new interim chancellor for the State Center Community College District, the SCCCD board announced Tuesday evening.

Houston will temporarily lead Fresno City College, Madera, Reedley, Clovis Community colleges, and their satellite campuses while the board undergoes the hiring process to find a permanent chancellor.

Current SCCCD Chancellor Paul Parnell will retire in July after being hired in 2016.

Houston is coming from Northern California, where he leads five campuses, including Yuba Community College and Woodland Community College.

Before that, he was the superintendent/president of Lassen College and served in various administrative positions at Butte College and Barstow College, according to his biography.

Houston served in the U.S. Army, taking after his father, who was a career Army officer.

He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physics from the University of Florida and a doctorate in educational leadership from Pepperdine University.

Houston is a member of the California Community Colleges’ Economic Development Policy Advisory Committee, the Association of California Community College Administrators, and NextEd. He serves on advisory committees for Wheelhouse: The Center for Community College Leadership and Research at U.C. Davis and the CSU Sacramento Educational Doctorate programs.

According to the board, Houston will likely serve for a year until spring or summer 2022, when a permanent chancellor is hired.

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.