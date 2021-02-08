Education Lab: Some really good news for Fresno-area students you might have missed

Isabel Dieppa

Good Monday morning!

Last week was a busy one for local education news.

More students in Fresno County could begin heading back to classrooms this week, but that doesn’t mean distance learning is coming to an end.

Many parents have said they’ll keep their kids at home for the time being as new COVID-19 infections continue to outpace vaccinations. And even for students eager to see their teachers in-person, the return to campuses is only part-time.

That makes new announcements last week from internet-service-providing giant Comcast even more important.

After about two weeks of investigation and reporting, Comcast officials twice last week contacted The Bee’s engagement reporter, Isabel Sophia Dieppa, to announce significant changes to its low-cost Internet Essentials program.

First, the company said it would double broadband speeds for those lower-income customers.

We published the first story on Thursday morning, outlining the good news about the better speeds. However, the story also noted the larger - and more expensive - challenge of monthly data limits and hefty overage fees remained a significant barrier for school students struggling to overcome the so-called “homework gap.”

Just hours after our story was published on Thursday, a Comcast official informed The Bee the company would offer unlimited monthly data to the low-cost plan. The official said the company had mistakenly left out information about the unlimited data in its earlier announcement.

If you missed it, please check out Isabel’s stories from last week. You can read her first story here. And her second story here.

But will more Fresno-area students return to classrooms this week?

Fresno health officials abruptly shifted gears, saying more local elementary students could head back to classrooms as soon as this week, an announcement applauded by some who worry over isolated children struggling with depression and loneliness and falling behind academically.

But, not everyone greeted the news enthusiastically. Many parents who’ve spoken with The Bee’s Ed Lab have said they have no immediate plans to let their kids go back to school. A group of Clovis teachers, whose schools are the most likely to reopen sooner than later, say reopening campuses is an unnecessary risk, especially before coronavirus vaccinations make it into the arms of school staff.

Fresno health officials on Friday said teacher vaccinations could begin as early as March but also acknowledged they were just guessing and immunizations could still be months away. A firm inoculation timetable isn’t possible until Fresno’s vaccine supply stabilizes, they said.

Clovis school officials said they were eager to get children back to classrooms but said returns would vary by school, and each site would work on their own timetables.

Education news roundup

In other education news, a newly-elected Sierra Unified school board trustee avoided censure in connection with his presence at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Also, last week, a clash over a fence at Bullard High School erupted into an argument that ended with several Fresno Unified school board trustees accusing one another of racism.

Looking ahead, this week, the search moves forward for a new Fresno State president. California State University will hold a virtual forum from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, outlining the search process. The open forum will be livestreamed to the CSU website.

As several of the Fresno-area’s top college leaders retire or move on this year, it has put the central San Joaquin Valley in a position of searching for three people who will shape the future of higher education in the region.

Fresno State, State Center Community College District, and West Hills Community College District are already in different stages of the hiring process.

Former Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro left in January to become chancellor of the 23-campus California State University. Paul Parnell, chancellor of State Center, will retire in July. And Stuart Van Horn will retire in June after serving four years at West Hills.

Fresno college students: Is the cost of textbooks crushing your wallet?

The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab wants to know whether textbooks and access codes are a barrier to your college education.

Students in the U.S. spent an average of $413 on required materials during the 2019-2020 academic year, according to the National Association of College Stores. About 28% of students didn’t buy at least one of their required materials, citing price as the biggest reason.

Please take this survey and share it with other students.

