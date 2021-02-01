Fresno-area school trustee who attended Capitol insurrection won’t be censured. Here’s why

Despite public outcry, the Sierra Unified School district board on Monday declined to censure one of its newest members who filmed himself at the United States Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6.

The small Fresno County mountain community school board held a special meeting to discuss the actions of board member James Hoak and heard from his many supporters and critics.

The board linked six of Hoak’s videos with its online agenda, showing him at the Capitol on Jan. 6. In one video, he told his followers, “This is what it looks like when you storm the Capitol, and it is not burning down yet.”

In another, he sympathized with the Proud Boys, a fascist, white supremacist group that has repeatedly been involved in violent clashes at political rallies.

Over 9,300 people have signed an online petition calling for Hoak’s removal. Trustees said they do not have the authority to remove a board member. It would take a recall to remove Hoak.

Many trustees sympathized with Hoak, saying it was his First Amendment right to be at the Capitol. Some board members seemed only frustrated about the extra time and attention it took to field calls from community members who wished Hoak removed.

However, board president Connie Schlaefer was more critical, saying she believes Hoak should not have been at the Capitol, knowing he also represents the board.

“I feel that when you go past barricades and up scaffolding to be where bad things are happening, which you captured on tape, that’s not the right place to be,” she said, “and so I don’t think that that reflects well on judgment on professionalism. I know that you have your reasons for being there. But to me, they’re not good enough.”

Bryan Martin, the district’s legal counsel, drafted six action items for the board. Depending on what they decided, trustees could deem Hoak’s actions neutral, or they could go so far as to censure him.

The board voted 5-2 to take the second lightest action against Hoak, with only Ben Kimbler and Schlaefer opposing.

The winning resolution read in part: “ ...by all indications, Member Hoak intended his presence there to be as an individual citizen. The video clips reviewed by the Governing Board and available to the public do not show Member Hoak engaging in any violent conduct or vandalism.”

“Although one may be critical of Member Hoak’s language and demeanor as depicted in the various video clips and/or disagree with his apparent political beliefs, his presence at the Capitol was an exercise of his individual rights as a citizen and, thus, should not be the basis for a determination that Member Hoak violated any District or Board standards.”

The resolution directed Hoak to participate in upcoming board training sessions.

“As a result of his actions and the public’s response, Member Hoak has been made cognizant of the visibility and significance of his new role as an elected Board member of the Sierra Unified School District,” the resolution ended, “which entails adherence to heightened ethical standards and the modeling positive adult behaviors for the community and the District’s students.”

Hoak spoke to the public and the board during the meeting.

He said he was never inside the Capitol and never participated in “any other disruption, any other violence that happened there that day, nor could I foresee that happening.”

“Obviously, in hindsight, it wasn’t the best place for me to be,” he continued. “But unfortunately, you know, you don’t know these things are going to happen until they do. Moving forward, I do want to ensure to everybody in the community and on this board that my language and my videos will be suitable for all ages. I maybe I didn’t realize how many people were paying attention, or just the fact that I’m in this seat is bringing extra eyes, so I apologize for that.”