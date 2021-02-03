Clovis schools can start bringing more students back to campuses next week, district says

The Clovis Unified School District can continue phasing in its last students to in-person learning beginning next week, Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell said during a board meeting Wednesday night.

All schools in Fresno County received a letter from the Fresno County Department of Public Health on Wednesday evening.

“...based on current Fresno County case rates, testing positivity and health care system capacity, if a school is implementing a phased reopening, the school sites may resume their phased reopening for grades K-6 only on Feb. 8,” O’Farrel read.

Clovis Unified is observing a holiday on Monday, so reopening will resume on Tuesday.

Although 11,000 students are already in face-to-face classes, about 2,300 elementary students were not able to return after COVID-19 cases spiked over the holidays.

O’Farrell said administration has asked for clarification from the health department about whether seventh through 12th grades can also resume phasing-in and she expects that answer in the coming days.

“That is encouraging,” said Trustee Steven Fogg. “They do hear us, and they are reacting and trying to do what we as a board and we as parents and the community want.”

“I want to say thank you to my entire team because I know that districts across the county have worked hard, but I don’t believe there’s a team that has worked any harder than the Clovis Unified administration,” O’Farrell said. “And if you ask (Fresno County Superintendent of Schools) Jim Yovino, I think he’d probably agree that we have pushed the envelope at every step of the way. So I’m so proud and very happy to be able to make that announcement.”