Free food for Fresno Unified students and families over Christmas break. Pass it on

Fresno Unified Schools will offer free weekly meals during the holiday break at 32 school sites. Students and their families can pick up weekly meals at one of the designated school sites from 7-9 a.m. Dec. 21, Dec. 28, and Jan. 4.

According to district officials, the daily distribution of meals will resume on Jan. 11.

“We are pleased to provide free, nutritious meals to our students, even while school is not in session. With many families struggling, we hope that these meals provide a layer of support,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson in a statement.

FUSD has provided free grab-and-go meals for students and their families since schools shuttered in March due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Fresno Unified is the third-largest school district in California, with about 74,000 students, roughly 85% of whom qualify for the free school lunch program available to lower-income families.

Recently Fresno fell back into the most restrictive tier, purple, of Gov. Newsom’s color-coded “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” measures, forcing all schools to return to distance learning unless they have obtained a school waiver. Many FUSD elementary schools currently have school waivers; schools that have been approved for waivers may continue in-person education.

Elementary sites:

Addams

Balderas

Birney

Calwa

Columbia

Ewing

Figarden

Jefferson

Lane

Leavenworth

Lincoln

Muir

Norsemen

Roeding

Rowell

Slater

Pyle

Williams

Middle school sites:

Cooper Academy

Fort Miller

Hamilton

Kings Canyon

Sequoia

Terronez

Tioga

Wawona

Yosemite

High school sites:

Bullard

Duncan

Edison

Hoover

Sunnyside