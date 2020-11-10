Fresno Bee Logo
As Fresno’s COVID-19 cases spike, these local schools could still reopen classrooms

As Fresno County reports a spike in COVID-19 cases this week, elementary schools may soon have to rely on waivers from the California Department of Health if they want to welcome students back.

Over the weekend, 441 new cases were reported in Fresno County. On Monday, 122 were added, according to state health officials.

The daily new case rate is 6.3 per 100,000 residents, and the positivity rate is 5.1%. New daily case rates must stay under 7 per 100,000 for schools to open without waivers. The next tier update will come Tuesday.

As of Monday, Fresno, Kings, and Merced counties have remained in the red tier under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, meaning all schools can reopen under strict health guidelines. Tulare and Madera counties remained in the more restrictive purple tier.

If a school is not opened yet and the county slides back into the purple tier, it will have to have an approved waiver to reopen. Middle and high schools won’t be allowed to open.

Sanger schools reopened and began classes last week, while Clovis Unified has started bringing back small numbers of elementary school students, with plans to return nearly all students in January.

Here is an updated list of schools that have been approved for reopening waivers.

Fresno County

Madera County

Kings County

Tulare County

Merced County

