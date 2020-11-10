As Fresno’s COVID-19 cases spike, these local schools could still reopen classrooms

As Fresno County reports a spike in COVID-19 cases this week, elementary schools may soon have to rely on waivers from the California Department of Health if they want to welcome students back.

Over the weekend, 441 new cases were reported in Fresno County. On Monday, 122 were added, according to state health officials.

The daily new case rate is 6.3 per 100,000 residents, and the positivity rate is 5.1%. New daily case rates must stay under 7 per 100,000 for schools to open without waivers. The next tier update will come Tuesday.

As of Monday, Fresno, Kings, and Merced counties have remained in the red tier under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, meaning all schools can reopen under strict health guidelines. Tulare and Madera counties remained in the more restrictive purple tier.

If a school is not opened yet and the county slides back into the purple tier, it will have to have an approved waiver to reopen. Middle and high schools won’t be allowed to open.

Sanger schools reopened and began classes last week, while Clovis Unified has started bringing back small numbers of elementary school students, with plans to return nearly all students in January.

Here is an updated list of schools that have been approved for reopening waivers.

Fresno County

Sanger Unified School District - Centerville Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Del Rey Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Fairmont Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Jackson Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Jefferson Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Lincoln Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Lone Star Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Madison Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Reagan Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - John Wash Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Sequoia Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Wilson Elementary

Sanger Unified School District - Sanger Academy

Sanger Unified School District - Quail Lake Elementary

Firebaugh Las Deltas Unified - H.M.Bailery Primary

Firebaugh Las Deltas Unified -A.E. Mills Elementary

Riverdale Joint Union - Central Valley Pre K

Riverdale Joint Union - Fipps Primary School

Riverdale Joint Union - Riverdale Elementary

Selma Unified - Eric White Elementary

Selma Unified- Garfield Elementary

Selma Unified - Indianola Elementary

Selma Unified - Jackson Elementary

Selma Unified - Roosevelt Elementary

Selma Unified - Terry Elementary

Selma Unified - Washington Elementary

Selma Unified - Wilson Elementary

Fresno Unified - Viking Elementary

Fresno Unified - Vinland Elementary

Fresno Unified - Webster Elementary

Fresno Unified - Williams Elementary

Fresno Unified - Wilson Elementary

Fresno Unified - Winchell Elementary

Fresno Unified - Wishon Elementary

Fresno Unified - Wolters Elementary

Fresno Unified - Yokomi Elementary

Morris E. Dailey Charter School

Clovis Unified - Boris Elementary

Clovis Unified - Bud Rank Elementary

Clovis Unified - Cedarwood Elementary

Clovis Unified - Century Elementary

Clovis Unified - Clovis Elementary

Clovis Unified- Cole Elementary

Clovis Unified - Copper Hills Elementary

Clovis Unified - Dry Creek Elementary

Clovis Unified - Francher Creek Elementary

Clovis Unified - Fort Washington Elementary

Clovis Unified - Freedom Elementary

Clovis Unified - Fugman Elementary

Clovis Unified - Garfield Elementary

Clovis Unified - Gettysburg Elementary

Clovis Unified - Jefferson Elementary

Clovis Unified - Liberty Elementary

Clovis Unified - Lincoln Elementary

Clovis Unified - Maple Creek Elementary

Clovis Unified - Mickey Cox Elementary

Clovis Unified - Miramonte Elementary

Clovis Unified - Mountain View Elementary

Clovis Unified - Nelson Elementary

Clovis Unified - Oraze Elementary

Clovis Unified - Pinedale Elementary

Clovis Unified - Reagan Elementary

Clovis Unified - Red Bank Elementary

Clovis Unified - Riverview Elementary

Clovis Unified - Sierra Vista Elementary

Clovis Unified - Tarpey Elementary

Clovis Unified - Temperance-Kutner Elementary

Clovis Unified - Valley Oak Elementary

Clovis Unified - Weldon Elementary

Clovis Unified - Woods Elementary

Clovis Unified - Young Elementary

Fowler Unified School District -Malaga Elementary

Fowler Unified School District -Marshall Elementary

Fowler Unified School District -Fremont Elementary

Caruthers Elementary School

Burrel Union Elementary School

Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School

Kings Canyon Unified School District

Kingsburg Elementary School

Kerman Unified School District

Laton Unified School District

St. Helen’s Catholic School

Truth Tabernacle Christian School

Fresno Adventist Academy

Carden School of Fresno

Faith Christian Academy

Edison-Bethune Charter School

Kepler Charter School

Pine Ridge Elementary School

Clay Joint Elementary School District

Fresno Christian School

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

St. Anthony’s Catholic School

St. LaSalle Catholic School

Kerman Christian

Big Creek Elementary

Orange Center Elementary School

Madera County

Bass Lake Unified School District- Oakhurst Elementary

Bass Lake Unified School District- Wasuma Elementary

Bass Lake Unified School District- Oak Creek Intermediate (grade 6 only)

Yosemite Unified - Coarsegold Elementary School

Yosemite Unified - Rivergold Elementary School

Sherman Thomas Charter School

Corte Madera School

Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter

Dairyland Elementary

Alview Elementary School

Chowchilla Adventist Elementary School

St. Joachim

Sierra View Elementary

Webster Elementary

Hillside Elementary

Spring Valley School

North Fork School

Chawanakee Academy Charter School

Kings County

Cinnamon Elementary

P.W. Engvall Elementary

Lemoore Elementary

Meadow Lane Elementary

Island Union Elementary

Kings Chapel Christian School

Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore

Armona Union Academy

St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School

Hanford Christian School

Tulare County

Visalia Unified- Annie R. Mitchell

Visalia Unified- Conyer

Visalia Unified- Cottonwood Creek

Visalia Unified- Crestwood

Visalia Unified- Crowley

Visalia Unified- Denton

Visalia Unified- Elbow Creek

Visalia Unified- Four Creeks

Visalia Unified- Golden Oak

Visalia Unified- Goshen

Visalia Unified- Highland

Visalia Unified- Houston

Visalia Unified- Hurley

Visalia Unified- Ivanhoe

Visalia Unified- Linwood

Visalia Unified- Manuel F. Hernandez

Visalia Unified- Mineral King

Visalia Unified- Mountain View

Visalia Unified- Oak Grove

Visalia Unified- Pinkham

Visalia Unified- Riverway

Visalia Unified- Royal Oaks

Visalia Unified- Shannon Ranch

Visalia Unified- Veva Blunt

Visalia Unified- Washington

Visalia Unified- Willow Glen

Visalia Unified- Global Learning

Visalia Unified- Charter Home School Academy

Cutler Orosi Unified -Cutler Elementary

Orosi Unified -Golden Valley Elementary

Cutler Orosi Unified -Palm Elementary

Cutler Orosi Unified -El Monte Elementary

Buena Vista Elementary

Three Rivers School

Kings River Union

Tipton Elementary

Strathmore Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Washington Elementary

Reagan Elementary

Kennedy Elementary

Sunnyside Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

Rockyhill Elementary

Sequoia Union

Grace Christian

Rockford Elementary School

Valley Life Charter

Pleasant View

Liberty

Oak Valley Elementary School

Stone Corral Elementary School

Traver Elementary

Saucelito Elementary

Hope Elementary

Central Valley Christian Academy

Sierra View Jr. Academy

George McCann

Dinuba Jr. Academy

St. Paul’s School

St. Anne’s Catholic School

Zion Lutheran School

St. Aloysius

Dinuba Jr. Academy

St. Paul’s School

St. Anne’s Catholic School

Palo Verde

Burton School District - Jim Maples

Burton School District -Oak Grove

Burton School District -William R. Buckley

Burton School District -Summit Charter Academy - Matthew

Burton School District -Summit Charter Academy - Lombardi

Burton School District -Burton Elementary

Columbine Elementary School

Merced County