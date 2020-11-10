Education Lab
As Fresno’s COVID-19 cases spike, these local schools could still reopen classrooms
As Fresno County reports a spike in COVID-19 cases this week, elementary schools may soon have to rely on waivers from the California Department of Health if they want to welcome students back.
Over the weekend, 441 new cases were reported in Fresno County. On Monday, 122 were added, according to state health officials.
The daily new case rate is 6.3 per 100,000 residents, and the positivity rate is 5.1%. New daily case rates must stay under 7 per 100,000 for schools to open without waivers. The next tier update will come Tuesday.
As of Monday, Fresno, Kings, and Merced counties have remained in the red tier under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, meaning all schools can reopen under strict health guidelines. Tulare and Madera counties remained in the more restrictive purple tier.
If a school is not opened yet and the county slides back into the purple tier, it will have to have an approved waiver to reopen. Middle and high schools won’t be allowed to open.
Sanger schools reopened and began classes last week, while Clovis Unified has started bringing back small numbers of elementary school students, with plans to return nearly all students in January.
Here is an updated list of schools that have been approved for reopening waivers.
Fresno County
- Sanger Unified School District - Centerville Elementary
- Sanger Unified School District - Del Rey Elementary
- Sanger Unified School District - Fairmont Elementary
- Sanger Unified School District - Jackson Elementary
- Sanger Unified School District - Jefferson Elementary
- Sanger Unified School District - Lincoln Elementary
- Sanger Unified School District - Lone Star Elementary
- Sanger Unified School District - Madison Elementary
- Sanger Unified School District - Reagan Elementary
- Sanger Unified School District - John Wash Elementary
- Sanger Unified School District - Sequoia Elementary
- Sanger Unified School District - Wilson Elementary
- Sanger Unified School District - Sanger Academy
- Sanger Unified School District - Quail Lake Elementary
- Firebaugh Las Deltas Unified - H.M.Bailery Primary
- Firebaugh Las Deltas Unified -A.E. Mills Elementary
- Riverdale Joint Union - Central Valley Pre K
- Riverdale Joint Union - Fipps Primary School
- Riverdale Joint Union - Riverdale Elementary
- Selma Unified - Eric White Elementary
- Selma Unified- Garfield Elementary
- Selma Unified - Indianola Elementary
- Selma Unified - Jackson Elementary
- Selma Unified - Roosevelt Elementary
- Selma Unified - Terry Elementary
- Selma Unified - Washington Elementary
- Selma Unified - Wilson Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Viking Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Vinland Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Webster Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Williams Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Wilson Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Winchell Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Wishon Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Wolters Elementary
- Fresno Unified - Yokomi Elementary
- Morris E. Dailey Charter School
- Clovis Unified - Boris Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Bud Rank Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Cedarwood Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Century Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Clovis Elementary
- Clovis Unified- Cole Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Copper Hills Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Dry Creek Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Francher Creek Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Fort Washington Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Freedom Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Fugman Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Garfield Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Gettysburg Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Jefferson Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Liberty Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Lincoln Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Maple Creek Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Mickey Cox Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Miramonte Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Mountain View Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Nelson Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Oraze Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Pinedale Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Reagan Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Red Bank Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Riverview Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Sierra Vista Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Tarpey Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Temperance-Kutner Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Valley Oak Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Weldon Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Woods Elementary
- Clovis Unified - Young Elementary
- Fowler Unified School District -Malaga Elementary
- Fowler Unified School District -Marshall Elementary
- Fowler Unified School District -Fremont Elementary
- Caruthers Elementary School
- Burrel Union Elementary School
- Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School
- Kings Canyon Unified School District
- Kingsburg Elementary School
- Kerman Unified School District
- Laton Unified School District
- St. Helen’s Catholic School
- Truth Tabernacle Christian School
- Fresno Adventist Academy
- Carden School of Fresno
- Faith Christian Academy
- Edison-Bethune Charter School
- Kepler Charter School
- Pine Ridge Elementary School
- Clay Joint Elementary School District
- Fresno Christian School
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help
- St. Anthony’s Catholic School
- St. LaSalle Catholic School
- Kerman Christian
- Big Creek Elementary
- Orange Center Elementary School
Madera County
- Bass Lake Unified School District- Oakhurst Elementary
- Bass Lake Unified School District- Wasuma Elementary
- Bass Lake Unified School District- Oak Creek Intermediate (grade 6 only)
- Yosemite Unified - Coarsegold Elementary School
- Yosemite Unified - Rivergold Elementary School
- Sherman Thomas Charter School
- Corte Madera School
- Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter
- Dairyland Elementary
- Alview Elementary School
- Chowchilla Adventist Elementary School
- St. Joachim
- Sierra View Elementary
- Webster Elementary
- Hillside Elementary
- Spring Valley School
- North Fork School
- Chawanakee Academy Charter School
Kings County
- Cinnamon Elementary
- P.W. Engvall Elementary
- Lemoore Elementary
- Meadow Lane Elementary
- Island Union Elementary
- Kings Chapel Christian School
- Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore
- Armona Union Academy
- St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School
- Hanford Christian School
Tulare County
- Visalia Unified- Annie R. Mitchell
- Visalia Unified- Conyer
- Visalia Unified- Cottonwood Creek
- Visalia Unified- Crestwood
- Visalia Unified- Crowley
- Visalia Unified- Denton
- Visalia Unified- Elbow Creek
- Visalia Unified- Four Creeks
- Visalia Unified- Golden Oak
- Visalia Unified- Goshen
- Visalia Unified- Highland
- Visalia Unified- Houston
- Visalia Unified- Hurley
- Visalia Unified- Ivanhoe
- Visalia Unified- Linwood
- Visalia Unified- Manuel F. Hernandez
- Visalia Unified- Mineral King
- Visalia Unified- Mountain View
- Visalia Unified- Oak Grove
- Visalia Unified- Pinkham
- Visalia Unified- Riverway
- Visalia Unified- Royal Oaks
- Visalia Unified- Shannon Ranch
- Visalia Unified- Veva Blunt
- Visalia Unified- Washington
- Visalia Unified- Willow Glen
- Visalia Unified- Global Learning
- Visalia Unified- Charter Home School Academy
- Cutler Orosi Unified -Cutler Elementary
- Orosi Unified -Golden Valley Elementary
- Cutler Orosi Unified -Palm Elementary
- Cutler Orosi Unified -El Monte Elementary
- Buena Vista Elementary
- Three Rivers School
- Kings River Union
- Tipton Elementary
- Strathmore Elementary
- Roosevelt Elementary
- Jefferson Elementary
- Washington Elementary
- Reagan Elementary
- Kennedy Elementary
- Sunnyside Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
- Rockyhill Elementary
- Sequoia Union
- Grace Christian
- Rockford Elementary School
- Valley Life Charter
- Pleasant View
- Liberty
- Oak Valley Elementary School
- Stone Corral Elementary School
- Traver Elementary
- Saucelito Elementary
- Hope Elementary
- Central Valley Christian Academy
- Sierra View Jr. Academy
- George McCann
- Dinuba Jr. Academy
- St. Paul’s School
- St. Anne’s Catholic School
- Zion Lutheran School
- St. Aloysius
- Dinuba Jr. Academy
- St. Paul’s School
- St. Anne’s Catholic School
- Palo Verde
Burton School District - Jim Maples
Burton School District -Oak Grove
Burton School District -William R. Buckley
Burton School District -Summit Charter Academy - Matthew
Burton School District -Summit Charter Academy - Lombardi
Burton School District -Burton Elementary
Columbine Elementary School
Merced County
- Community Day School (Tk-3)
- Rudolph Rivera Elementary (Tk-3)
- Luther Burbank Elementary (Tk-3)
- Chenoweth Elementary (Tk-3)
- Gracey Elementary (Tk-3)
- Franklin Elementary (Tk-3)
- Fremont Elementary (Tk-3)
- Givens Elementary (Tk-3)
- Muir Elementary (Tk-3)
- Sheehy Elementary (Tk-3)
- Wright Elementary (Tk-3)
- Stowell Elementary (Tk-3)
- Peterson Elementary (Tk-3)
- Reyes Elementary (Tk-3)
- Stefani Elementary (Tk-3)
- Elim Elementary
- Merquin Elementary
- Selma Herndon Elementary
- Campus Park Elementary
- Yamato Colony Elementary
- McSwain Union Elementary School
- Planada Elementary School
- Ballico-Cressey Community Charter
- Cressey Elementary
- Our Lady of Miracles
- Dos Palos Elementary
- Bernhard Marks Elementary
- Los Banos Adventist Christian School
- St. Paul Lutheran School
- El Nido Elementary
- Our Lady of Fatima School
- Our Lady of Mercy School
- St. Anthony School
- Le Grand Union Elementary School
- Plainsburg Union Elementary School
- Snelling Merced Falls School
- Merced River School
