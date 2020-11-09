Coronavirus update: Fresno County sees big case spike. Here are the latest numbers

The California Department of Public Health recorded a surge in new coronavirus infections in Fresno County over the weekend, reporting 441 new cases, bringing Fresno County’s total case count to 32,497.

There have been a total of 457 deaths, including seven reported in the past week. The county reports deaths twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

A total of 21,142 people have recovered, while 110 remain hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 22 are in the ICU as of Saturday.

Fresno County recorded a daily new case rate of 6.3 per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5.1%. The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Fresno County is attributed to close-contact and community spread, officials say. Those who have been infected the most are between the ages of 20-39. Ten thousand of the county’s more than 32,000 cases remain active.

Across the central San Joaquin Valley, there have been a total of 74,941 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. Valleywide, there have been 1,080 deaths.

State, national updates

California is quickly approaching 1 million coronavirus infections, reporting a total of 964,639 confirmed cases and 17,963 total deaths as of Saturday, according to state data. A total of 7,628 new cases and 24 new deaths were recorded since Saturday. California is experiencing a rapid increase in new cases, reporting daily new numbers similar to the spikes seen in the summer.

A 14-day rolling average shows California has recorded around 4,758 daily new cases, while the weekly positivity rate stayed at 3.3%. A total of 19,724,628 tests statewide have been conducted since the pandemic first hit.

Across the nation, the U.S. surpassed 10 million COVID-19 cases over the weekend. The U.S. recorded just over a million in the past 10 days, shattering records, accounting for one-fifth of all cases globally. As of Sunday, the country added 103,657 new infections and 464 new deaths, according to an analysis by The New York Times. There has been an average of 111,175 daily new cases over the past seven days, increasing by 59% from the average two weeks earlier.

Former Vice President Joseph Biden was named the president-elect on Saturday, securing enough electoral votes to defeat President Donald Trump.

President-elect Biden intends on devoting a weeklong focus on the pandemic as he begins building his administration, The New York Times reports. In his victory speech on Friday, Biden announced plans to create a 13-member coronavirus task force to tackle the pandemic and release the names of the advisors on Monday. He also plans to establish a “pandemic testing board” on the first day in office, modeled after President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s war production panel established after the Pearl Harbor attack.