How much support did school bonds get from Clovis, Fresno voters in the election?

Although voters must wait to see final election results in the coming days, it appears that most Fresno County voters favored approving school bond measures.

Over the years, school districts across the central San Joaquin Valley have leveraged bonds to invest and renovate facilities. Bond measures need at least 55% voter approval to pass, and the three largest school districts in Fresno County with bonds on the ballot had surpassed that with more than half of votes counted as of Wednesday morning.

Clovis Unified

Measure A, the Clovis Unified School District bond, had about 59% “yes” votes, with about 65% of the ballots counted. Measure A is a $335 million bond issue that would keep tax rates where they are for residential property owners but extend the length of time people are taxed.

That works out to $155 per $100,000 of assessed property value. Clovis Unified had a $408 million bond on the ballot in March that failed to pass.

Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell on Wednesday morning was cautiously hopeful about the results.

“Last night’s results showing community support of Measure A are a vote of hope and confidence in our community’s future. We won’t be assured of success until Fresno County has more results posted, but the results are encouraging,” she said.

“I am so grateful to every citizen who cast a ‘yes’ vote for Measure A. Their willingness to invest in our local schools will make the difference for our students now and into the future. I want to also thank the campaign volunteers who worked tirelessly to raise awareness in their neighborhoods and encourage support of Measure A. They are heroes for our students.”

The bond will allow the district to meet the demands of growing enrollment and make needed health and safety updates to every school, O’Farrell said.

The key project is the Terry Bradley Education Center, consisting of a new middle school and new high school on the southern end of Clovis Unified. Those schools would accommodate students out of the Clovis East area to relieve overcrowding there.

In addition, new wings of classrooms would be added at Clovis West High and other campuses where portables have been used for years.

Central Unified

The Central Unified School District bond, Measure D, had about 59% approval, with nearly 55% of the ballots counted. Central Unified also had a bond measure on the March ballot, but it didn’t pass.

“With all precincts reporting and a current 59.5% of the voters approving Measure D, we feel very optimistic but will wait until every vote is counted before issuing a final statement,” district spokesperson Sonja Dosti said on Wednesday morning.

Measure D is worth $120 million, and the cost to taxpayers will be $60 per $100,000 in property value. The money will be used to finish building Justin Garza High School, build an elementary school, and update technology at many schools.

Sanger Unified

The Sanger Unified School District bond, Measure C, had about 57% approval, with about 56% of the ballots have been counted. Measure C is worth $150 million, which will cost $100 per 100,000 in assessed property value.

The bond money will be used to upgrade deteriorating classrooms, libraries, science labs, vocational education classrooms, and fire safety systems. Upgrading classroom technology, constructing school facilities, and ensuring disability access will also come out of the bond money if passes.

Other school bonds

Riverdale Joint Unified School District’s Measure J was also passing with 63.5% of the vote. The district last passed a bond in 1997, and Measure J’s $25.9 million in funds will go toward building career technical education classrooms and labs, fixing old infrastructure, and renovating athletic fields and facilities.

Washington Unified School District’s Measure K had a 58% yes vote as of Tuesday night. The tax rate is about $60 per $100,000 for each property, and the $40.6 million in funds will help repair, replace, and modernize school buildings.

Bond measures can increase student attainment, but according to various studies, it depends on how schools use the money.

Research from UC Berkeley examined the Los Angeles Unified School District’s $19.5 billion bonds used to build 131 schools over a decade. The study found the thousands of elementary students who moved from an overcrowded school into new schools performed better. High School students — who didn’t get new schools — didn’t have the same achievement gain, the research found.

UC Davis researchers studied the correlation between bonds spending and student outcomes and said he found little evidence investing in school facilities plays a role in student achievement.