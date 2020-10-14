Clovis schools win COVID-19 waiver to reopen elementary schools for in-person classes

Clovis Unified schools won a waiver late Wednesday to reopen elementary schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, the district announced in a news release.

Like nearly every school in California, most Clovis classrooms have been dark since March when the coronavirus pandemic forced people into isolation and shut down campuses and businesses.

A date for reopening schools has not been finalized, and district officials are finalizing schedules and timelines for sixth grade students and younger.

In a statement late Wednesday, Clovis officials said they expected to finalize a return date next week. Previously, Clovis officials have said some elementary schools could return as soon as early November or late October.

Plans for older students remain in the works, but a timeline to return hasn’t been established, district officials said.

“Our work since March has been a whole team effort to make the leap to online learning. I am extremely proud of our educational team for their constant focus on the academic, physical and emotional well-being of our students every step of the way,” said Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell said in the statement.

“Currently, elementary school staff and parents are being surveyed on choices for in-person or continued online instruction, and possible transition dates from the District’s current online only model,” district officials said.

School leaders have noted that campus instruction plans will depend on the number of teachers and students who are safely able or willing to return.

“Today’s welcome news that our waiver has been approved validates the extensive plan our team has created to wrap our students and staff in multiple health and safety measures so that we can confidently return to on-site instruction soon,” O’Farrell said.

News of the waiver approval comes a day after Central Unified schools in Fresno decided they wouldn’t reopen until after the New Year, despite getting a green light under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

More information about the District’s Return to Campus Health and Safety plans can be found on its website.