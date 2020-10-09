Education Lab
These Fresno-area schools could still reopen if coronavirus cases get worse again
More Fresno County elementary schools have been approved by the state health department to reopen despite the recent uptick in positive coronavirus cases.
Last week, the California Department of Health moved Fresno County from the purple to red tier, which means fewer restrictions for businesses. For schools to open, the county needs to stay in the red tier for 14 consecutive days, but if the county slides back to the purple tier before Oct. 13, middle and high school students won’t return to campuses.
Many Fresno-area schools have applied for a waiver that would allow them to reopen in smaller classes even in the most restrictive purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Fresno County late Thursday remained in the red tier, according to the state health department’s website.
Here the updated list of elementary schools in the Valley that have been approved for waivers:
Fresno County
Caruthers Elementary School
Burrel Union Elementary School
Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School
- Kings Canyon Unified School District
- Kingsburg Elementary School
- Kerman Unified School District
- Laton Unified School District
- St. Helen’s Catholic School
- Truth Tabernacle Christian School
- Fresno Adventist Academy
- Carden School of Fresno
- Faith Christian Academy
- Edison-Bethune Charter School
- Kepler Charter School
- Pine Ridge Elementary School
- Clay Joint Elementary School District
- Fresno Christian School
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help
- St. Anthony’s Catholic School
- St. LaSalle Catholic School
- Kerman Christian
Madera County
Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter
Dairyland Elementary
Alview Elementary School
Chowchilla Adventist Elementary School
- St. Joachim
- Sierra View Elementary
- Webster Elementary
- Hillside Elementary
- Spring Valley School
- North Fork School
- Chawanakee Academy Charter School
Kings County
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
P.W. Engvall Elementary
Lemoore Elelmentary
- Meadow Lane Elementary
- Island Union Elementary
- Kings Christian School
- Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore
- Armona Union Academy
- St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School
- Hanford Christian School
Tulare County
Valley Life Charter
Pleasant View
Liberty
Oak Valley Elementary School
Stone Corral Elementary School
- Traver Elementary
- Saucelito Elementary
- Hope Elementary
- Central Valley Christian Academy
- Sierra View Jr. Academy
- George McCann
- Dinuba Jr. Academy
- St. Paul’s School
- St. Anne’s Catholic School
- Zion Lutheran School
- St. Aloysius
- Dinuba Jr. Academy
- St. Paul’s School
- St. Anne’s Catholic School
Merced County
Planada Elementary School
Ballico-Cressey Community Charter
Cressey Elementary
- Our Lady of Miracles
- Dos Palos Elementary
- Bernhard Marks Elementary
- Los Banos Adventist Christian School
- St. Paul Lutheran School
- El Nido Elementary
- Our Lady of Fatima School
- Our Lady of Mercy School
- St. Anthony School
- Le Grand Union Elementary School
- Plainsburg Union Elementary School
- Snelling Merced Falls School
- Merced River School
The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.
Comments