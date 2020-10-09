These Fresno-area schools could still reopen if coronavirus cases get worse again

More Fresno County elementary schools have been approved by the state health department to reopen despite the recent uptick in positive coronavirus cases.

Last week, the California Department of Health moved Fresno County from the purple to red tier, which means fewer restrictions for businesses. For schools to open, the county needs to stay in the red tier for 14 consecutive days, but if the county slides back to the purple tier before Oct. 13, middle and high school students won’t return to campuses.

Many Fresno-area schools have applied for a waiver that would allow them to reopen in smaller classes even in the most restrictive purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Fresno County late Thursday remained in the red tier, according to the state health department’s website.

Here the updated list of elementary schools in the Valley that have been approved for waivers:

Fresno County

Caruthers Elementary School

Burrel Union Elementary School

Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School

Kings Canyon Unified School District

Kingsburg Elementary School

Kerman Unified School District

Laton Unified School District

St. Helen’s Catholic School

Truth Tabernacle Christian School

Fresno Adventist Academy

Carden School of Fresno

Faith Christian Academy

Edison-Bethune Charter School

Kepler Charter School

Pine Ridge Elementary School

Clay Joint Elementary School District

Fresno Christian School

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

St. Anthony’s Catholic School

St. LaSalle Catholic School

Kerman Christian

Madera County

Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy Charter

Dairyland Elementary

Alview Elementary School

Chowchilla Adventist Elementary School

St. Joachim

Sierra View Elementary

Webster Elementary

Hillside Elementary

Spring Valley School

North Fork School

Chawanakee Academy Charter School

Kings County

P.W. Engvall Elementary

Lemoore Elelmentary

Meadow Lane Elementary

Island Union Elementary

Kings Christian School

Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore

Armona Union Academy

St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School

Hanford Christian School

Tulare County

Valley Life Charter

Pleasant View

Liberty

Oak Valley Elementary School

Stone Corral Elementary School

Traver Elementary

Saucelito Elementary

Hope Elementary

Central Valley Christian Academy

Sierra View Jr. Academy

George McCann

Dinuba Jr. Academy

St. Paul’s School

St. Anne’s Catholic School

Zion Lutheran School

St. Aloysius

Merced County

Planada Elementary School

Ballico-Cressey Community Charter

Cressey Elementary

Our Lady of Miracles

Dos Palos Elementary

Bernhard Marks Elementary

Los Banos Adventist Christian School

St. Paul Lutheran School

El Nido Elementary

Our Lady of Fatima School

Our Lady of Mercy School

St. Anthony School

Le Grand Union Elementary School

Plainsburg Union Elementary School

Snelling Merced Falls School

Merced River School

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.