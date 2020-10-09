Fresno Bee Logo
These Fresno-area schools could still reopen if coronavirus cases get worse again

More Fresno County elementary schools have been approved by the state health department to reopen despite the recent uptick in positive coronavirus cases.

Last week, the California Department of Health moved Fresno County from the purple to red tier, which means fewer restrictions for businesses. For schools to open, the county needs to stay in the red tier for 14 consecutive days, but if the county slides back to the purple tier before Oct. 13, middle and high school students won’t return to campuses.

Many Fresno-area schools have applied for a waiver that would allow them to reopen in smaller classes even in the most restrictive purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Fresno County late Thursday remained in the red tier, according to the state health department’s website.

Here the updated list of elementary schools in the Valley that have been approved for waivers:

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.

