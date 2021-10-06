Man on domestic violence parole arrested in death of woman at Fresno motel

A man on parole for domestic violence was arrested Tuesday on murder charges after a woman’s body was discovered at a Blackstone Avenue motel, Fresno police reported.

Leland Guy Eagle Jr., 36, was taken into custody by police at his residence.

The arrest took place after the body of Crystal Nelson, 36, was found just before midnight Monday at the Clarion Pointe Motel in the 4000 block of North Blackstone Avenue.

Police reported that a housekeeper found Nelson unconscious and injured after checking the room when the occupant did not check out. She was pronounced dead by emergency workers. It was determined that she died of a gunshot wound.

Investigators reviewing surveillance video discovered that Nelson arrived with a male acquaintance later identified as Eagle, out on parole for a previous violent offense of another, unidentified person.

Nelson and Eagle shared a brief romantic relationship, police reported. Police termed the homicide to be domestic violence-related.

Investigators asked for help with the case and asked that anyone with knowledge of the crime call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

The homicide was the 60th in the city this year, compared to 41 at this time last year.