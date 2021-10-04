Police arrest woman’s brother on double murder charges in Fresno shooting

The brother of a Fresno woman and her son who were shot to death Friday faces two murder charges, police reported Monday morning.

The shooting took place in the 4900 block of East Weathermaker Avenue on Friday afternoon. Slain were Fanchon Moore, 34, who died at the scene, and her 17-year-old son, Antonio Rodriguez, who did not survive surgery at Community Regional Medical Center.

Lt. Bill Dooley said the two were involved in a disturbance with a family member, later identified as Eric Heard, 37.

Heard is accused of shooting both victims, then fleeing the scene. Heard was booked into Fresno County Jail after he was identified by detectives

They were the 58th and 59th homicide victims of the year in the city.

Police on Monday asked for help from anyone with information about the case and said detectives could be reached at the Crime Stoppers number, 559-498-7867.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 11:06 AM.