Man stabbed to death following argument with brother in Madera. Police arrest a minor

A minor was arrested in Madera on Wednesday morning following a family argument in which police say he stabbed and killed his brother.

Police responded to a call just after 6:30 a.m. of a stabbing victim who had been dropped off at Madera Community Hospital.

The man later died.

Police Lt. Josiah Arnold said during the investigation into the death, police learned the man had been in an argument with his younger brother during which he was stabbed.

Madera police were still processing the scene mid-morning Wednesday and the homicide investigation is going, Arnold said, but the stabbing in unrelated to any other incidents.

The identities of the man and his brother are not being released.

“This is a tragic, family-related event,” Arnold said.