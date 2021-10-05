Crime

Woman embezzled from farm, Fresno sheriff says. Here’s how much she allegedly took

A Selma woman was arrested for allegedly stealing about $620,000 from her employer, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The employer, a Kingsburg farmer, told detectives he noticed more money than usual was being taken out of the farming company’s bank account before tracing it back to 40-year-old Jennifer Macias, the bookkeeper.

Detectives said the farmer and his bank tracked hundreds of checks being altered going back to 2018 and deposited in Macias’ account, according to a news release.

She was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement and forgery, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and held in lieu of $47,000. She has since posted bond and been released from custody.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Thaddeus Miller
Thaddeus Miller
Reporter Thaddeus Miller has covered cities in the central San Joaquin Valley since 2010, writing about everything from breaking news to government and police accountability. A native of Fresno, he joined The Fresno Bee in 2019 after time in Merced and Los Banos.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service