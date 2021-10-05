Woman embezzled from farm, Fresno sheriff says. Here’s how much she allegedly took

A Selma woman was arrested for allegedly stealing about $620,000 from her employer, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The employer, a Kingsburg farmer, told detectives he noticed more money than usual was being taken out of the farming company’s bank account before tracing it back to 40-year-old Jennifer Macias, the bookkeeper.

Detectives said the farmer and his bank tracked hundreds of checks being altered going back to 2018 and deposited in Macias’ account, according to a news release.

She was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement and forgery, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and held in lieu of $47,000. She has since posted bond and been released from custody.