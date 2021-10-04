Visalia man gets massive sentence in child molestation case involving multiple victims

Armando Kassaz, 64, received 960 years to life in prison in a child molestation case that involved three victims. OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY COUNTY OF TULARE

A Visalia man was sentenced to more than 900 years in prison in a child molestation case that involved three victims, according to Tulare County prosecutors.

Armando Kassaz, 64, received 960 years to life in prison on Friday, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. He had been convicted by a jury in August of 64 felony counts of lewd acts upon children under age 14.

The jury also found as aggravating factors that Kassaz had substantial sexual conduct with the victim in each count and that he committed the crimes against multiple victims, according to the DA’s news release.

An investigation revealed the assaults occurred between 1995 and 2002 in Tulare County and involved three minor victims.

Kassaz is required to register for life as a sex offender.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Laura Jackson of the Crimes against Children Division and investigated by Investigator Kevin Grant of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations/Visalia Police Department.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 6:33 PM.