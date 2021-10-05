Crime

A good Samaritan was killed on Highway 99 in Fresno 8 months ago. CHP says it has results

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday will disclose the results of a nearly eight-month hit-and-run investigation into the death of Reedley woman acting as a good Samaritan on Highway 99.

The incident that killed 26-year-old Juliana Ramos took place Feb. 10 shortly after midnight, following a collision on northbound 99 near Manning Avenue.

A big rig collided with a Hyundai Elantra, leaving the Hyundai driver with major injuries.

Ramos stopped her car in the center median to render aid to the victim, and was struck and killed by the driver of a red SUV, who sped away after the collision.

The CHP will host a news conference Tuesday afternoon to reveal what the agency has learned about the death of Ramos, a mother of three.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
