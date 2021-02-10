Good Samaritan killed assisting driver on Highway 99 near Fresno. Suspect vehicle sought

The California Highway Patrol is seeking the driver of a red or burgundy SUV, possibly a red Ford Explorer, after a fatal hit-and-run early Wednesday morning south of Fresno on Highway 99.

The collision occurred about 12:20 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 north of Manning Avenue.

A CHP spokesman said following a collision between a Hyundai Elantra and a big rig, a woman in a Nissan Rogue got out to help the Hyundai driver.

The 27-year-old Reedley woman was standing near the driver’s side door when the suspect driver drove between the Nissan and Hyundai and struck the victim. She was knocked to the ground and died at the scene. The suspect briefly stopped and stepped out before reentering the vehicle and speeding away.

The suspect vehicle, which may have damage to a left front fender, is sought by authorities. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at 559-262-0400.