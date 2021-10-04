Update: Motorcycle rider killed in crash into drainage ditch identified as Fresno man, 21

A 21-year-old man who died after crashing his motorcycle into a ditch Sunday morning was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Mohammed Shumaila, of Fresno, died in the solo crash on Friant Road just north of Willow Avenue.

According to the CHP, Shumaila was riding a gray Yamaha at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the motorcycle as it entered a slight left turn.

The motorcycle went onto the right shoulder, became airborne and landed in a rocky water drainage ditch. The impact caused Shumaila to be thrown off the bike and he landed on a rocky embankment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.