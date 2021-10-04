Man detained after fatal shooting in Coarsegold. He claims self defense, sheriff says

A man was killed in Coarsegold on Monday in a shooting that deputies were told was in self-defense, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the 35000 block of Douglas Trail in Coarsegold, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Kayla Gates.

Gates said dispatch spoke to a man who told them he had shot the victim in self-defense. Deputies arrived and found a dead body at the scene.

The man who reported the shooting was detained and was cooperating with investigators.

Officials have yet to identify the victim.

Detectives remained at the scene Monday afternoon.