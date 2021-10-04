Fresno man caught with fentanyl, heroin and cocaine sentenced. How long will he serve?

A 24-year-old Fresno man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after he was caught with hundreds of fentanyl pills, plus heroin, cocaine, marijuana and a loaded gun.

Morgan Wency Ventura Sanchez will serve six years, six months for the federal drug and gun charges, acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a statement Monday.

Ventura Sanchez had been suspected of dealing fentanyl and police found hundred of pills while serving several search warrants in August 2020. Officers also found other drugs and a loaded firearm, according to the release. Ventura Sanchez was arrested and later pleaded guilty to the charges.

This case investigation was lead by the Fentanyl Overdose Resolution Team, which includes personnel from Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Fresno Police Department.

Earlier this summer, officials warned that fentanyl was cheap and plentiful in Fresno County and its use was at epidemic levels. In August, two Clovis police officers were taken to the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.

