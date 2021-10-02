Mother and son killed in Fresno shooting are identified. Here is what police learned

A family disturbance Friday afternoon led to a shooting death of a mother and her son in an east-central Fresno home, police learned Saturday.

The victims were identified by police as Fanchon Moore, 33, and her 17-year-old son, Antonio Rodriguez.

Fresno police responded to a shooting at 4:10 p.m. in an area just east of Chestnut and McKinley avenues on the 4900 block of Weathermaker Avenue.

Officers arrived and found Moore lying on the front driveway, and she eventually died at the location, police said.

Rodriguez also was shot and was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives learned Moore and Rodriguez were involved in a disturbance with another family member at the home before shots were fired.

Detectives are searching the neighborhood for surveillance video as well as trying to identify and interview additional witnesses.

They are the 58th and 59th homicide victims in Fresno in 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.