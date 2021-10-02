Early-morning shooting at a Fresno park leaves two people in critical condition

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday in central Fresno.

Fresno police said they responded about 2:25 a.m. to a ShotSpotter alert at Lafayette Park, where they found two shooting victims: A woman in her late 30s, and a man in his early 40s.

Both had several gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said.

The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for injuries considered non-life threatening. The man was “immediately rushed into surgery, and his injuries are considered life threatening,” police continued.

Both were still in critical condition about 10 a.m. Saturday, police said. No additional information was shared.