Fresno Police searching for two missing teenage girls last seen in central Fresno

Saidee Hyatt (left) and Kaydee Hyatt (right) were last seen Sunday Sept. 26 at around 2 a.m. getting into a small SUV at the intersection of Cedar and Ashlan Avenues. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Fresno Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating two missing teenage girls who were last seen in central Fresno.

Saidee Hyatt, 13, and Kaydee Hyatt, 15, were last seen Sunday at around 2 a.m., getting into a small SUV at the intersection of Cedar and Ashlan Avenues.

Saidee is described to be 5 feet, 9 inches and approximately 130 pounds. She has long dark brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Kaydee is described as 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with long, sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and light-colored shorts.

If you have seen the two girls you are urged to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000. You can also call Detective David Passmore at 559-621-2111 or Detective Braden McFarland at 559-621-2457.