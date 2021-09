A deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting in Fresno on Monday.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. in 1100 block of North Valentine Avenue, department spokesman Tony Botti said.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 7:22 PM.