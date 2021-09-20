17-year-old charged with murder in shooting of unarmed security guard at Motel 6 in Fresno

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of an unarmed security guard at a Motel 6 on Blackstone Avenue last month.

Police on Monday did not identify the suspect because of his age, but said he was officially charged Friday with the murder of 24-year-old Philip Frusetta. The suspect is in custody at the Juvenile Justice Campus.

Frusetta was working for Black Python Security when he responded to a disturbance in a room at the motel Aug. 24. There were several people in the room, all under the age of 18, and Frusetta asked them to leave the property, which police believe led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for the community for any information on the case. They can contact the Fresno Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

