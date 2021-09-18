Young man shot in head after multiple shots fired in Fresno roadway

A 22-year-old man was in critical condition Saturday evening after he was shot in the head in southwest Fresno.

Fresno Police received a ShotSpotter gunshot surveillance alert at 5:24 p.m. in the 100 block of East Oleander Avenue, near South Plumas Avenue.

Upon their arrival to the scene, officers located a man with a single gunshot wound to the head, Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles said. The man was rendered aid and a pulse was restored before he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Valles said officers are canvassing the area for surveillance cameras and witnesses who may have seen anything. The suspect fled in a blue or gray small compact vehicle. No other suspect description was available.

At least 10 to 12 multiple shell casings were found on the roadway. Valles said it is unknown if the shooting is gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.