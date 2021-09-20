Fresno homicide victim identified. Police say he was with others in a home before shooting

Police are looking for the person responsible for killing a Fresno man in a double shooting over the weekend.

The victim was identified by police Monday morning as Oshae Carmeneal, 30.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Lamona Avenue, where officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and people screaming.

Police found Carmeneal in the home. He had been shot multiple times and was given first aid but died at the scene.

A second man, in his 20s, was also shot. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Both men were at the home with other people when an unknown suspect pulled a gun and shot them, police said. Several people had left the location before officers arrived.

Police are asking for public assistance regarding the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives Ben Barnes at 559-621-2421 or Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2441. Anonymous calls can be made to CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.

This is Fresno’s 54th homicide of the year. At this time last year, the city had 33, according to police.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 8:37 AM.