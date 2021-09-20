Gang member confesses to killing man and shooting woman, Fresno police say. How he was found

A man wanted in a double shooting that resulted in a death in late August was arrested last week and is in the Fresno County Jail.

Homicide detectives arrested 21-year-old Edward Martinez, a Bulldog gang member. He was booked on murder charges and attempted murder of the surviving victim.

Martinez was arrested Sept. 16 when detectives served search warrants at two locations.

Martinez was interviewed by homicide detectives and reportedly confessed to the killing of 35-year-old Antonio Hernandez on Aug. 21 while walking at the 800 block of North Dolores Avenue. Hernandez died five days later.

A 36-year-old woman was shot multiple times and survived her injuries.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police said the victims were confronted by a male suspect who exchanged words with them then started shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000. Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.