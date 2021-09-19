One person killed, second wounded in Fresno’s 54th homicide. Police searching for shooter

One man is dead and another injured after the city’s latest homicide early Sunday in central Fresno.

The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m., in the 700 block of West Lamona Avenue, near West Olive Avenue.

Fresno police Lt. Brian Valles said officers located two victims in their late 20s or early 30s.

One of the men died at the scene and the other was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. An update on the second victim’s condition wasn’t immediately available Sunday.

Valles said both men were “possibly” in their front yard of the home or inside when shots were fired.

Detectives were on scene investigating the city’s 54th homicide and looking for any surveillance cameras and talk to witnesses to see what led up to the shooting.

The motive of the shooting is unknown. It is not known if the shooting is gang related, Valles said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.