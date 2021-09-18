Police identify Fresno’s latest homicide victim. He was 24 and detectives need help

Fresno police were on the scene of a shooting Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, near downtown Fresno, California. The victim died at the hospital. The Fresno Bee

A 24-year-old man from Los Angeles County has been identified as the victim in Fresno’s 53rd homicide this year.

Fresno police said Ricardo Mendez-Pimentel was the man officers found early Friday lying on the sidewalk in the 500 block of E Street, between Ventura and Santa Clara streets near downtown.

Mendez-Pimentel had been shot multiple times and died from his injuries at Community Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses told investigators they heard an argument before the shots rang out shortly before 4 a.m.

Detectives interviewed potential witnesses Friday, but said Saturday they were looking for more help from the public to aid the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

Witnesses can also contact homicide Dets. Eder Cerda at 559-621-2446 or Raul Diaz at 559-621-2449.

By this time last year, Fresno police were dealing with 33 homicides, Lt. Bill Dooley said.