Fresno Police hunt gunman after early morning shooting. What investigators know
Police were searching for a man who reportedly shot his father early Thursday and fled a large apartment complex in southeast Fresno.
The shooting took place about 6 a.m. at the The Landing complex near North Peach and East Olive avenues.. Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said the 19-year-old man wounded his father in the hip. The father was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. The suspect was not identified.
The sergeant said officers were trying to contact the suspect through his cell phone.
This story will be updated.
