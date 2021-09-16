Fresno Police hunt gunman after early morning shooting. What investigators know

Police arrived at a large apartment complex in southeast Fresno early Thursday after a man reportedly shot his father and fled. The Fresno Bee

Police were searching for a man who reportedly shot his father early Thursday and fled a large apartment complex in southeast Fresno.

The shooting took place about 6 a.m. at the The Landing complex near North Peach and East Olive avenues.. Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said the 19-year-old man wounded his father in the hip. The father was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. The suspect was not identified.

The sergeant said officers were trying to contact the suspect through his cell phone.

