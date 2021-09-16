Crime

Fresno Police hunt gunman after early morning shooting. What investigators know

Police arrived at a large apartment complex in southeast Fresno early Thursday after a man reportedly shot his father and fled.
Police were searching for a man who reportedly shot his father early Thursday and fled a large apartment complex in southeast Fresno.

The shooting took place about 6 a.m. at the The Landing complex near North Peach and East Olive avenues.. Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said the 19-year-old man wounded his father in the hip. The father was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. The suspect was not identified.

The sergeant said officers were trying to contact the suspect through his cell phone.

This story will be updated.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
