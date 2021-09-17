Man, 24, gunned down in Fresno’s 53rd homicide of year. What police know

Fresno police on the scene of a fatal shooting on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The Fresno Bee

Fresno police detectives Friday were investigating the city’s 53rd homicide of 2021 after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot early Friday.

Lt. Bill Dooley said that just before 4 a.m., officers went to the aid of the man who had been shot multiple times in the 500 block of E Street, near Ventura Street. The victim succumbed to his injuries at Community Regional Medical Center.

Dooley said witnesses reported hearing an argument just before the shots were fired. Detectives are interviewing witnesses.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of family. Police said it is the 53rd homicide of the year in the city, compared to 33 by this time in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

