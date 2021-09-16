Gang member arrested for allegedly shooting 15-year-old boy earlier this year

A known gang member was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy in southeast Fresno earlier this year, according to Fresno Police.

Johnny Chohan, 35, was arrested Monday in the area of Blackstone and Olive avenues after investigators determined he was responsible for shooting the teen.

The incident happened sometime earlier this year in the area of Cedar and Church avenues. According to police, the teenage victim received a non-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder.

After locating and arresting Chohan, officers executed a search warrant at his residence and vehicle, where they found additional pieces of evidence related to the shooting.

Chohan was booked at Fresno County Jail on charges related to the shooting.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 7:58 PM.