Crime

Gang member arrested for allegedly shooting 15-year-old boy earlier this year

A known gang member was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy in southeast Fresno earlier this year, according to Fresno Police.

Johnny Chohan, 35, was arrested Monday in the area of Blackstone and Olive avenues after investigators determined he was responsible for shooting the teen.

The incident happened sometime earlier this year in the area of Cedar and Church avenues. According to police, the teenage victim received a non-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder.

After locating and arresting Chohan, officers executed a search warrant at his residence and vehicle, where they found additional pieces of evidence related to the shooting.

Chohan was booked at Fresno County Jail on charges related to the shooting.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 7:58 PM.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service