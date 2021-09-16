Group exiting Fresno liquor store is shot at, exchanges gunfire in parking lot

A shooting occurred Thursday afternoon near the Phoenician Garden restaurant near First Street and Herndon Avenue in northeast Fresno. The Fresno Bee

A shooting broke out in broad daylight Thursday in a parking lot of a northeast Fresno shopping center.

Frenso Police said a group of men were exiting the Village Liquor& Deli store in the Northern Village shopping center at First Street and Herndon Avenue when they were shot at by a different group of people inside a white sedan.

The group that’d been inside the liquor store shot back while in the parking lot next to the Phoenician Garden restaurant and within about 50 yards of TGI Fridays. It is unclear how many bullets were fired.

At least one person among the two groups were struck during the shooting, which ocurred around 1:50 p.m..

Police said there were no other victims. A few other vehicles in the parking lot were struck but there were no people inside, police added.

After both parties eventually fled the scene, a Fresno Police helicopter followed one of the vehicles and discovered that the group that’d come out of the liquor store had stopped by nearby Saint Agnes Medical Center.

At the hospital, the group dropped off a man who’d suffered a “nonlethal” gunshot wound, according to Fresno Police spokesman Felipe Uribe.

The remainder of that group was eventually pulled over at Millbrook and Ellery Avenues near Eaton Elementary school, where three men were detained.

Police, however, are still searching for the group members who’d been inside the white sedan and fired shots.