Large fire burning off Highway 41 north of Fresno. How it’s affecting traffic

Firefighters battled a large commercial fire off of Highway 41 just north of Fresno on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Madera Fire Department

Fire crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire burning off of Highway 41 near Avenue 11 just north of Fresno.

A 30,000-square-foot building used for live auctions was fully involved in flames Thursday afternoon, according to the Madera County Fire Department. The building is just south of the new Riverstone development.

There was heavy debris in the front of the building and surrounding structures were threatened, the fire department said. Power had been shut off in the area and fire crews evacuated structures in the immediate area.

Fire departments from Fresno, Madera and Merced counties, along with Fresno City Fire Department were on scene to help battle the blaze. Traffic was blocked along Business Route 41 and along side roads adjacent to the fire Thursday afternoon.

Highway 41 remained open.

