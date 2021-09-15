Kings County K-9 injured after taking down kidnapping suspect who fled from deputies

A Kings County K-9 was injured Tuesday morning after taking a suspect to the ground who was wanted after allegedly trying to carjack a woman’s vehicle near Excelsior Avenue and 13¼ Avenue.

Deputies were able to find the suspect, identified as Charles Minter, who was walking towards an orchard and located a backpack that was allegedly stolen from the victim’s ex-girlfriend.

Deputies located Minter and ordered him to get on the ground and surrender.

The suspect wasn’t being cooperative, and K-9 Bluz was utilized to take Minter into custody by taking him to the ground. That’s when Minter struck the K-9 in the head with his fist and kicked Bluz in the ribs with his feet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were able to arrest Minter.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bluz suffered minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The sheriff’s office said charges against Minter include robbery, kidnapping, attempted carjacking, resisting arrest, resisting an executive officer and willfully harming a police K-9. His bail was set at $405,000.