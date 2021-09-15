Repeat Fresno County sexual offender arrested. More victims possible, sheriff says

A San Joaquin man has been arrested on felony charges of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

Detectives asked for help finding other victims after Anthony Emmanuel Escobedo, 34, who was booked into Fresno County Jail on Tuesday. Esobedo posted a $40,000 bond and was released.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said Escobedo is accused of using social media to share child sexual abuse material. One video purportedly shows a man raping a girl estimated to be between 3 and 5 years old.

Detectives with the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reportedly seized electronic equipment from a home in the 22000 block of West Lincoln Avenue for analysis of illegal videos.

Botti said Escobedo has active court cases involving forcible rape and indecent exposure, including three incidents near Clovis-area schools.

Anyone with additional information about crimes involving Escobedo is asked to call detectives at 559-600-8144, 559-977-0482 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.