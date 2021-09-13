Suspect who fled fatal hit-and-run charges in 2019 rearrested by Fresno police

A man who allegedly fled authorities following a fatal hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian nearly two years ago was back in custody in Fresno County Jail on Monday.

Police say Kulvir Singh, 38, was the driver involved in a collision with a pedestrian about 3 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2019. Jesse Lazalde, 25, of Fresno was struck by a pickup on southbound Golden State Boulevard near East Church Avenue and did not survive. Witnesses reported that a silver Chevrolet pickup slowed after the crash, then sped away.

Police spokesman Felipe Uribe on Monday said Singh was arrested in the crime shortly afterward, but did not appear in court. A warrant was issued after he reportedly fled the state.

Investigators recently learned he was returning to Fresno, and took him into custody Sept. 7.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond for the hit-and-run and a $500,000 bond on a stolen vehicle charge.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.