Pedestrian killed on Highway 99 in Fresno County. He walked in front of car, CHP says

The death of a pedestrian who was killed while walking on Highway 99 near Fowler on Monday night is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that the unidentified man was struck by the driver of a Toyota Prius just before 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the roadway.

The 30-year-old female driver was in the right lane near Merced Street when the man either ran or walked in front of the car, the CHP said.

He died at the scene.

The driver was not impaired by alcohol or drugs, the CHP said. Toxicology tests will be conducted to determine whether the pedestrian was under the influence.

