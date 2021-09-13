Crime

Sheriff: One shot, one in custody after early-morning officer-involved shooting

Fresno County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place early Monday in Reedley as police there were responding to a commercial burglary.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the incident took place about 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Manning Avenue. As Reedley officers arrived, at least one person ran from the business, and shots were fired by the officers. One person was struck and taken to an area hospital, and a second person was taken into custody.

Reedley police are involved in a separate investigation of the burglary.

