Three catalytic converter theft suspects caught in the act in Fresno by passing CHP

Three catalytic converter theft suspects were caught in the act Friday morning when California Highway Patrol officers drove past the in-progress crime in central Fresno.

The incident took place at East Harvey and North Blackstone avenue about 7 a.m.

The officers reported they were en route to assist a nearby CalTrans operation when they noticed a white Lexus double-parked next to a van. A hydraulic jack had been placed under the van, lifting the vehicle to allow access to the exhaust system.

Catalytic converter thieves typically use a jack, along with a portable metal saw to cut off converters — a crime that can take just minutes.

The crime disables the victim’s vehicle. Replacing a converter, which contain rare metals including platinum, palladium, and rhodium, can cost hundreds of dollars. According to the web site Beenverified, there have been more than 26,000 such thefts in the U.S. so far this year.

The case was turned over to Fresno police, and Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said detectives would be involved in the investigation.