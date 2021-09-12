Man, 45, hit by multiple gunshots on a Fresno street. Was an earlier argument related?

A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in east-central Fresno, with investigators trying to determine if an earlier argument led to the shooting.

About 2 p.m., police were called to University and Maple avenues on a report of someone having been shot, according to Fresno police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.

Officers found a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Police learned that the man had been involved in an argument nearby just before the shooting, Chamalbide said.

The man left that area and walked to the University and Maple intersection. It was there that a dark colored sedan drove up and someone inside opened fire.

Officers continue to investigate the connection, if any, between the shooting and the earlier clash.

It was unknown how many shots in all were fired or if they came from the driver’s or a passenger window. No information on a suspect was available, nor any further description of the car involved.