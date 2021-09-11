Madera mother accused of son’s death now charged with death of her daughter

A Madera mother who is facing charges for the death of her 2-year-old son is now facing new charges for the death of her daughter.

Briseida Sran, 30, is facing new charges for the 2015 death of her 4-month-old daughter Divina Sran, the Madera County District Attorney’s office announced on Friday. DA Sally Moreno said Saturday that the charges are murder and child abuse leading to death.

Briseida and her husband, Sukhjinder Sran, were previously charged for the death of Thaddeus Sran last year. He was reported missing on July 15, 2020. Eight days later, authorities found the burned body of a toddler in an orchard west of Madera later identified as Thaddeus’ remains.

Briseida was investigated in connection with the death of Divina in 2015. Attorney Roger T. Nuttall, who represents the Srans, told The Bee last year he was able to point out to prosecutors the child’s condition, and they couldn’t establish any wrongdoing by the parents. No charges were filed then.

Briseida Sran will go before a judge on Oct. 8 to be arraigned on the new charges.