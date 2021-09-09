‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Fresno police in series of armed robberies

Nineteen-year-old Daylon Anthony Perry was identified by police Thursday as an at-large suspect in multiple armed robberies that took place in northwest Fresno.

The robberies occurred from August 16 to 17, as jewelry was taken from victims at gunpoint, according to Lt. Bill Dooley. A total of 10 victims were robbed.

Three of four suspects were taken into custody through the use of videos, tips, and photos. A vehicle was also confiscated.

Perry is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Dooley said that he is also sought in connection to a gang-related shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

