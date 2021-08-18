Police need help in identifying suspects in series of armed robberies of teens in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a series of robberies that took place at four different locations Tuesday that targeted teenagers.

The robberies happened at Palm/Morris, Palm/Celeste, Hughes /Hampton and Dakota/Marks, Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes said.

Police provided video of the description of the vehicle where the suspects are believed to be responsible for the robberies.

Cervantes said up to three suspects are believed to be involved in the robberies and described to be in their teens or early 20s.

Cervantes described what happened at the four different location:

▪ Two female teenagers were walking at Palm and Morris avenues at 3:38 p.m., when they were approached by a male who police believe forcibly took the jewelry. Cervantes said the suspect was armed with a handgun and fled in a blue colored four-door sedan.

▪ At 3:36 p.m., officers responded to Palm and Celeste avenues for another report of an armed robbery. Two teens were in the area when they were approached by a male. The male suspect allegedly took jewelry from one of the teenagers while the victim’s sister was a witness and not robbed. Cervantes said the suspect matched the description of the first robbery.

▪ Officers responded to another armed robbery at 4:15 p.m at Hughes and Hampton Way. Two teenagers were walking in the area when they were approached by two male suspects who took their jewelry. One the suspects matched the description in the first two robberies.

▪ The fourth armed robbery took place at 7:04 p.m., at Dakota and Marks avenues when witnesses told officers two suspects held down a victim and took his jewelry. The suspect matched the description of the prior robberies.

Cervantes said the driver is believed to be a female driving a 2015-2017 Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with information can contact police at 559-621-7000, detectives Amada Galaviz at 559-621-2083, Manpreet Uppal at 559-621-2072 or Sgt. Joshua Knapp at 559-621-2077 or call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.