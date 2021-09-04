Man suspected of shooting ex-girlfriend dies after being taken into Fresno Police custody

A 39-year-old man died after a struggle with Fresno Police officers while being arrested, Chief Paco Balderrama announced Saturday, with the department later learning he was wanted as a suspect in a brutal series of crimes earlier in the day.

Among the crimes: Attempted murder after the man shot his ex-girlfriend in the face, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was arrested around 1 p.m. after officers responded to someone acting erratically and knocking on doors in the area of Peach and Butler avenues, neighbors told police.

Balderrama said arriving officers found the man incoherent and possibly under the influence of drugs.

The man, who was described as 6 feet tall and about 300 pounds, refused to be detained by police, Balderrama said, prompting officers to tase the suspect and use three handcuffs to cuff him in the back after initially taking him to the ground.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The suspect was still talking and breathing and even tried to kick officers after getting arrested, according to police.

Then officers noticed the man suddenly started having medical issues, Balderrama said.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 2 p.m.

“I was able to view some of the footage and I can tell you that there was nothing inappropriate,” Balderrama said. “The officers were simply just trying to get him to calm down, asking for his arms and trying to get him cuffed and secured, at which he started having medical complications.”

Investigators later learned that the man who died had shot his ex-girlfriend in the face earlier in the day during a domestic violence incident in Selma, police said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The ex-girlfriend was in critical condition, Balderrama said.

While fleeing the ex-girlfriend’s house in Selma, the man carjacked a vehicle with a mother and children inside and drove to Fresno, according to police. The kidnapped family eventually was let out after one of the children faked an asthma attack, and the suspect pulled over and ordered them to get out of the carjacked vehicle.

It was around 12:50 p.m. when police received calls of the man acting odd and knocking on doors in the 1700 block of South Karen Avenue.

Balderrama said the man was on parole and had been in prison for fighting against officers.

The chief added that the man is confirmed to have been a gang member, and would’ve been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating the incident regarding the shooting of the ex-girlfriend and kidnapping.

Fresno Police were still looking into the man’s death and what happened during his arrest.