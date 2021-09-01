Deadly Fresno motel shooting: Man shot in chest does not survive

A man was shot in the chest area Wednesday night in the west of Highway 99 area of Fresno and went on to die. Police found the man suffering a gunshot wound while in the parking lot of the Palace Inn motel, located near Parkway and Belmont avenues. The Fresno Bee

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Palace Inn motel near Parkway and Belmont avenues.

Lt. Brian Valles said officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and found a man in the parking lot of the Palace Inn and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Valles said officers performed first aid and CPR on the victim for 5 to 7 minutes before paramedics arrived. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately known.

But Valles said the victim had an “interpersonal issue” with the shooter and that a person of interest was detained for questioning to determine if they were involved in the shooting.

It is unclear if this shooting is gang related.