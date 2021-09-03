Fresno’s 52nd homicide of year solved, police say. Who’s being held without bail

Fresno police have arrested a man accused of being responsible for the city’s 52nd homicide this year, according to Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

Michael Hartley, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to his lower body around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Palace Inn motel near Parkway and Belmont avenues west oof Highway 99, according to police.

Hartley later died at Community Regional Medical Center.

Officers obtained information at the scene that pointed to 46-year-old Abel Tello, who was described as a Bulldog gang member, police said.

Tello was arrested on suspicion of murder. He’s being held without bail, according to Fresno County Jail records.

Police have not released any specific motive for the shooting.

Michael Hartley, 43 Courtesy of Fresno Police Department