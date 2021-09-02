Registered sex offender from Fresno faces new charges of sex crimes with a minor

A registered sex offender on parole supervision has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Fresno for sex crimes involving a minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

The three-count indictment charges Andrew Michael Alonso, 31, of Fresno, with sexual exploitation of a minor, receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and committing a felony offense involving a minor while being a registered sex offender.

According to court documents, Alonso is a registered sex offender who was on California parole supervision with GPS location monitoring.

He is accused of contacting a 13-year-old victim on Instagram and then communicating with the victim through text messages in May and June 2021.

Prosecutors allege Alonso repeatedly asked the victim to send to him images of the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The victim complied and sent him stills and video images.

Alonso was arrested on Aug. 23 and is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal U.S. Marshal’s hold.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes the Fresno Police Department and the Fresno office of Homeland Security Investigations.

If convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor, Alonso faces a statutory penalty of 15 to 30 years in prison, a potential $250,000 fine, and a possible life term of supervised release.

If convicted of receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, Alonso faces five to 20 years in prison, a potential $250,000 fine, and a possible life term of supervised release.